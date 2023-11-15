Marazzi, a tile brand always at the forefront of interior design and fashion, is pleased to announce its new “Rhyme and Reason” glazed ceramic wall tile collection, currently launching nationwide. This newest assortment features a deep, rich biophilic color palette as well as a gorgeous terracotta color way. In Rhyme and Reason, saturated hues partner perfectly with a variety of textures to create chic wall tile designs that elevate the style of any residential or commercial interior space.

“Rhyme and Reason was definitely designed with the trendsetter in mind,” said Shelly Halbert, director of product design for Dal-Tile LLC, parent company of Marazzi. “Our Marazzi products are always bold, daring, and the epitome of style, with new Rhyme and Reason offering captivating designs through innovative use of texture that translates Italian panache into an exciting and imaginative assortment. With Marazzi, tile is no longer a utilitarian building material, but a true ‘design element’ for any space.”

NEW Rhyme and Reason Collection

There’s a rhyme and reason to this playfully poetic glazed ceramic wall tile collection. Each piece features a unique textured surface, creating bold patterns that add depth and interest to your design. Curate a modern atmosphere with the clever color palette and endless installation options. Available in a 6- x 6-inch wall tile and a 4- x 5-inch hexagon wall tile, with a coordinating jolly to complete the look.