There is a rhyme and reason to this playfully poetic glazed ceramic wall tile collection from Marazzi. Each piece features a unique textured surface, creating bold patterns that add depth and interest to a design. Curate a modern atmosphere with the clever color palette and endless installation options. Available in a 6- x 6-inch wall tile and a 4- x 5-inch hexagon wall tile, with a coordinating jolly to complete the look.