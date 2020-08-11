Florida Tile Introduces Amplify Ceramic Wall Tile

LEXINGTON, KY -- Amplify from Florida Tile is a raucous mix of texture, pattern and color that awakens the senses and pushes boundaries. Its rhythmic forms invite you to imagine dramatic interior vistas -- a world where artful intentions meet intelligent design and spaces are created for both flare and function.

“Amplify is the daring and slightly rebellious tile that designers have been craving,” said Tressa Samdal, director of marketing and product management for Florida Tile. “It allows you to embrace your home and/or office environments as a personal canvas. Dress the walls and floors with personality, take design risks and create something that inspires.”

An intense color palette of deep blues, blacks and whites creates a dynamic sense of energy. But that is only the beginning. The patterns and textures featured in five three-dimensional offerings visually punctuate the personality of this line by offering a graceful play of light and shadows. The fluid structure of Dune, Reef and Wind creates the impression of continuous movement, while the geometric elements of Rise and Arid make poised statements.

Rectified 12- x 24- and 14- x 39-inch formats are available in an eclectic array of colors and finishes.

Amplify ceramic wall tile is appropriate for all interior wall and backsplash applications. It is Greenguard®-certified.