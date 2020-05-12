Mosa Introduces New Glazed Ceramic Wall Tile Collection

NEW YORK, NY -- Mosa, the Dutch tile maker renowned for its advanced contemporary high-tech tile for contract and commercial use, recently created an innovative new line of ceramic wall tile, launching in the U.S. this spring. Classics Tide brings a touch of the classic to a contemporary look by using an artisanal-style glaze technique. Several characteristics make Classics Tide an exciting and welcome addition to Mosa’s product portfolio.

Taking leave from large-format tile, Classics Tide is produced in a subway tile format of 4- x 8-inch bricks, in a case of a wildly popular and timeless residential style that is well suited for commercial and hospitality use. Like any brick shaped tile, Classics Tide can be set vertically, horizontally, offset or linear, and also in chevron style patterns.

Unlike all other Mosa tile, which is known to have a flat surface (and exceeding every industry standard for flatness), Classics Tide has an intentionally varied surface texture. This very subtle movement and variation in the bisque mimics a hand-pressed clay body, allowing the glaze to pool and ebb as it flows over the tile. The tile is crafted in a controlled environment and meets Mosa’s strict quality standards, which allow for creating lively yet striking surfaces.

The poured glaze, which is molten glass, is not poured evenly, but rather is released in an irregular flow that achieves different visual depths of glaze. The result is a play of darker and lighter areas across the tile surface, creating a vibrant warmth and textural appeal that is usually associated with handmade tile. Because of this technique, like handmade tile, no two Classics Tide tiles are alike.

Mosa is best known for its almost scientifically precise nuance within the cool and warm neutrals range, but this collection soars creatively with painterly colors achieved with hard candy style glazes. The Classics Tide capsule series consists of eight soft, rich, coastal-inspired colors. The color names express their gentle yet irresistible charm: Serene White, Blush, Sage, Blue Mist, Fog Grey, Charcoal Grey, Bone and Rust.

Mosa’s new Classics Tide tiles guarantee truly rich and dynamic interiors. They are suitable for indoor use in all vertical applications. For more information, visit mosa.com.