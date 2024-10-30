NEW YORK, NY -- New York City-based provider of top-performing surface materials, Nemo Tile + Stone, has launched Piper, a new collection of bold, reimagined porcelain subway and mosaic tiles. With rich colors and voluminous depth inspired by the artisanal craftsmanship of glazed ceramics, each tile seamlessly integrates technical function while highlighting the unique imperfections that create a distinctive character for the collection.

“With Piper, we set out to honor the timeless beauty of traditional tile styles while infusing a contemporary flair,” says Kiara Perdomo, director of product development at Nemo Tile + Stone. “Each tile reflects a distinct quality that will draw interest and start a conversation.”

The Piper collection includes a 2- x 9-inch subway tile format and four mosaic options: Curve, Round, Rombi and Tratti. The full collection is offered in 10 vividly playful colors, each bringing a unique flair that promotes tranquility, creating a beautiful display of shadows and illumination. Curated to craft striking designs, Piper’s glossy finish and bold palette allows endless possibilities, adding character and a touch of modernity to any design.

To learn more about Nemo Tile + Stone, interested parties can visit www.nemotile.com.