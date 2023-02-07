Dorado is a stunning porcelain tile that can contribute to all and any design and architectural projects. This collection can be spotted from a mile away with its distinct features. Its differently shaped chip size will bring out the best of your design. This terrazzo marble look-alike porcelain tile is not only cost-effective, but very durable and refined as well. Dorado comes in three beautiful colors: Perla, Bianco and Beige. These colors are very important to any designer's palette because it promotes creative freedom in future projects. Dorado is yours to discover and expand your creativity! To learn more and to view the collection you can visit https://nascostonetile.com/type/dorado/.