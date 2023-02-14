Inspired by a variety of marble known as Silk Georgette, the Flumeri collection mimics the light, elegant texture reminiscent of a precious, draped fabric composed of an endless succession of lines that create a vibrant, decorative surface. The veining effects typical of the material it is inspired by, created by the variety of minerals present and the process of formation typical of this metamorphic rock, are the hallmark feature of Flumeri giving it a classy, sophisticated look, enhanced by the large-size tiles the collection is made up of. Five neutral shades shift from light to dark in perfect harmony complemented by sophisticated shapes and finishes. The pleated decorative structure lends three-dimensionality and authenticity to the surfaces that define contemporary spaces, minimal yet at the same time welcoming. Colors and structures enhance each other in turn in a perfectly balanced combination, creating a dialogue between design and material, conceived to harmonize the different environments of a single habitat. To view more photos and see the entire collection visit https://nascostonetile.com/type/flumeri/.