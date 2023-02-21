Magi, Nasco Stone + Tile’s new porcelain collection, is a well-refined porcelain tile that is suitable for any upcoming project. This collection contains three different neutral colors named Blanco, Gris and Marfil, is available in both matte and polished finishes and includes additional sizes to support any and all design needs. The uniqueness of the tile allows for unlimited pairings with other finishes and styles. Made of very durable material, it is well suited for use in high-traffic areas and all applications. Key attributes of this porcelain tile includes its strength, durability and ease of maintenance. To view the complete collection visit https://nascostonetile.com/type/magi-porcelain-tile-by-collection/.