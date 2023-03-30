Vera is a sustainable and structured collection for indoor walls. A glazed ceramic surface guarantees an outstanding look to any design with two distinctive colors to choose from, honey and taupe. The Vera collection is available in 13- x 40- inch panels. It has a large assortment of unique textures with durable color patterns to add exclusive touches to any location. Vera has a natural wood-like texture ideal for covering contemporary spaces. This collection will inspire you to create and design any modern project.

To view more photos, visit https://nascostonetile.com/type/vera/.