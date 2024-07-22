NEW YORK, NY -- Nemo Tile + Stone, a New York City-based provider of top-performing surface materials, introduces two new subway tile designs: Kori and Maxime. These collections offer contrasting perspectives through their material composition and color story. The Kori collection presents an intricate sunken relief pattern of porcelain tiles in soft hues, providing depth and dimension. The Maxime collection merges Nordic elegance with an industrial palette, ideal for tranquil, stylish spaces.

“The Kori collection is a beacon of innovation within Nemo Tile + Stone's diverse range,” says Katie Michael-Battaglia, creative and design director at Nemo Tile + Stone. “It encapsulates artistic depth and creates a dance of light and shadow across each tile. This subtle yet striking feature, combined with a soft color palette, offers unmatched versatility. Kori seamlessly bridges bold and subtle aesthetics, allowing for personalized spaces that resonate with any style.”

Kori is available in seven color palettes, each comprising a base tile and its reverse match in a 2.7- x 7.9-inch format with a glossy finish. This versatility makes the Kori collection a perfect fit for various design styles and spaces.

With Maxime, deep and moody hues create restful backdrops. The collection offers two finishes, matte and gloss that can be blended to create intricate details with lighting and dimension. Maxime is available in six colors in a 2.7- x 9.4-inch format with two distinct finishes – matte and gloss. This unique range allows for an array of combination possibilities, ensuring each room can boast its unique character.

“What sets Maxime apart in Nemo Tile + Stone’s portfolio is the blend of simplicity and artistic finesse,” adds Michael-Battaglia. “Each vibrant colorway embodies the essence of delicately painted gouache, adding depth. The surface of Maxime displays a subtle indentation that creates a visually intriguing interplay of light and shadow.”

To learn more about Nemo Tile + Stone, interested parties can visit www.nemotile.com.