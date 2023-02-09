DALLAS, TX -- Marazzi is pleased to announce the upcoming launch of the new Inyo Collection this Spring.

Inyo takes a rustic approach to porcelain tile with its moody crackle design. The handsome leather look, available in five rich colors, creates a warm and luxe aesthetic and offers a lifetime of antimicrobial surface protection that does not wash off or wear away thanks to DEFEND powered by Microban®. DEFEND powered by Microban® eliminates 99% of the bacteria on the tile’s surface, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Select from must-have sizes: 2 x 8, 8-inch hexagon, 1- x 6-inch mosaic and the penny round mosaic — each thoughtfully curated for a custom appeal. Look no further, Inyo is essential to your luxury design.

“Scandinavian simplicity meets mountain mod in Inyo,” said Shelly Halbert, director of product design for Dal-Tile LLC, parent company of Marazzi. “With a shared emphasis on nature, the merge of simple modern forms and rustic elements, creates a rugged yet refined juxtaposition. Inspired by the natural markings of leather, softened and patinaed over time, Inyo invites a cozy hygge aesthetic to any space.”

For more information visit marazzitile.com.