The purity of the mineral world makes a harmonious entry into living spaces, evoking refined atmospheres which convey sensations of minimalistic and discreet elegance. Etherea, part of Refin's autumn collection being exhibited at Cersaie, combines the excellence of different stone materials, bringing together their most distinctive qualities to obtain a light and uniform graphic design, which lends the surfaces a delicate aesthetic and creates an effect of timelessness. Light haloing and subtle fossil traces lie on the dense background, maintaining the homogeneous appearance without color contrasts, conveying a sense of purity. Available in Gray, Ivory, Perle, Sand and White.

For more on this collection please visit www.refin.com.