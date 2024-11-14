NEW YORK, NY -- Nemo Tile + Stone, a New York City-based provider of top-performing surface materials, announced the lease signing of its new Nemo Slab Collection Gallery. Located at 2 Terminal Rd., Lyndhurst, NJ, the new gallery is set to open in the winter of 2024/2025. This state-of-the-art facility will showcase an extensive selection of premium porcelain and natural stone curated to meet the diverse needs of architects, designers, fabricators and contractors. The facility underscores the brand’s rich legacy and mission to provide the finest materials and services to the architecture, design and construction communities, with flexibility and proximity in mind.

At the core of the Nemo Slab Collection is a commitment to transforming how industry professionals source their materials. The new space is built on the idea of merging artisanal tradition with innovative technology into a curated collection that is accessible, convenient and inspiring. The new 30,000-square-foot space is within proximity of Manhattan, making it an epicenter for these materials. The gallery will offer an expansive array of slabs -- ranging in size from 129 x 64 to 120 x 50/60 inches -- and will include 12mm and 6mm slabs to accommodate various design and installation requirements. In addition, various textures and colors will be available, and products will be stored according to their respective characteristics, providing easy access to high-quality stone slabs and materials that are available efficiently to “bring the quarry to you.”

“We have seamlessly integrated the rich heritage of Nemo Tile + Stone with artisanal craftsmanship to create a meticulously curated collection of porcelain slabs,” said Matt Karlin, CEO of Nemo Tile + Stone. “This fusion of tradition and modern innovation is designed to meet the dynamic demands of today's industry."

Offering over 100 years of industry knowledge, the gallery will focus on the curation of premium porcelain and stone products, while offering a valuable hands-on experience. Designed with A&D professionals in mind, the Nemo Slab Collection Gallery will answer the industry woes of long delivery times, limited choices and the overwhelming effort to source international porcelain and stone. The new location will be thoughtfully organized to ensure an intuitive, inspiring selection process with expert advice. Visitors will experience seamless navigation through the displays, making it easy to find the right material to match their vision.

To further enhance the experience for industry professionals, the gallery will host hands-on durability workshops, offering the community the chance to deepen their knowledge of slab installation and fabrication techniques. These educational opportunities will give architects, designers, fabricators and contractors valuable insights into best practices, ensuring every project reaches its full potential.