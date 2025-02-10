LYNDHURST, NJ -- Nemo Tile + Stone, a New York City-based provider of top-performing surface materials, is announced the formal opening of its Nemo Slab Collection Gallery. The new state-of-the-art facility, located at 2 Terminal Rd., Lyndhurst, NJ, offers an extensive selection of premium porcelain and natural stone slabs curated to meet the diverse needs of architects, designers, fabricators and contractors. The facility underscores the brand’s rich legacy and mission to provide the finest materials for residential, hospitality and commercial spaces and services to the A&D communities with flexibility and proximity in mind.

Building on over 100 years of industry knowledge, the new Nemo Slab Collection Gallery showcases artisanal tradition with innovative technology. The Gallery underscores Nemo Tile + Stone’s commitment to transforming how industry professionals source porcelain and stone slabs and answers industry woes of long delivery times, limited choices and the overwhelming effort of sourcing international porcelain and stone. The 30,000-square-foot space is conveniently located minutes from Manhattan, making it an accessible epicenter for slab sourcing. The Slab Collection Gallery will offer an expansive array of slab formats -- ranging in size from 129 x 64 to 120 x 50-60 inches -- and will include 12mm and 6mm to accommodate various design and installation requirements.

Sourced from quarries across Europe, including those in Italy, Spain and Greece, Nemo Tile + Stone’s experts carefully select a variety of natural stone types, including marble, quartzite and granite, in a range of textures and colors. Products are uniquely organized according to their respective characteristics, ensuring easy access to high-quality stone slabs, efficiently bringing “the quarry to you.” The Gallery will also house an array of porcelain collections meticulously curated to mimic the look and feel of the most prestigious marbles, including the recently launched Celine, Dolcissima, and Marvel XL, amongst others.

“We’re thrilled to be celebrating the opening of the Nemo Slab Collection Gallery and creating an accessible and impactful experience for the A&D community to source its slab-format stone and porcelain,” said Matt Karlin, CEO of Nemo Tile + Stone. “As the industry needs shift, Nemo Tile + Stone does too. With the Gallery, we are moving away from a regular shopping experience to a hub of resources, learning and sourcing."

To further enhance the experience for industry professionals, the Gallery will host hands-on durability workshops, offering the community the chance to deepen their knowledge of the different slab materials on the market, as well as installation and fabrication techniques. These educational opportunities will give the A&D community valuable insights into best practices, ensuring every project reaches its full potential.