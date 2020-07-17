SomerTile named top business to work for in New Jersey for second year in a row

Dear Merola Tile & SomerTile Friends and Customers,



We are thrilled to announce that for the second year in a row, we have been named one of New Jersey’s Top Workplaces of 2020. As 1 of only 40 organizations in the state to be named as a Top Workplace, we are honored to have received this prestigious recognition.



We take pride in maintaining a workplace environment of cooperation, integrity, respect and of course, fun. Thank you to all of our team members for not only this nomination, but for all the remarkable efforts each of you have taken to contribute to our overall success.



Best Regards,



John Merola

Division President