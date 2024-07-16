UPPER DEERFIELD TWP., NJ -- Sika, a world leader in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing and protection in the building sector and automotive industry, has broken ground for a new 250,000-square-foot state-of-the-art mortar production plant, expected to be in operation in late 2025.

This landmark investment marks a significant milestone in the history of Sika Corporation in the U.S. The Northeast Anchor site will produce a full range of mortars, including high-performance cementitious grouts, self-leveling mortars and mixes for shotcrete, which include products for residential and commercial construction applications. Sika will create 50 jobs in Cumber land County.

“This new investment into our supply chain and manufacturing footprint is a testament to our unwavering commitment to the Northeast Region and the surrounding areas of the U.S. as a prime production hub,” said Jim Walther, CEO and president, Sika Corporation USA, “This strategic move is poised to bolster Sika's leadership position in providing innovative construction solutions to our valued customers.”

Sika’s investment in the Northeast Anchor site is to handle the increasing volume demand within the proximity to major strategic metropolitan markets, with a long-term strategy to expand technology product lines to extend reach into our markets.

Sika is also set to open its newest fully automated warehouse in Marion, OH, on July 17, 2024. This 150,000-square-foot facility will inventory finished goods for multiple strategic construction and industry markets for the U.S.