FRANKLIN LAKES, NJ -- Alpha Professional Tools® hired Sean Mahoney to represent the company in the Northeast territory effective March 11, 2024. He will service Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Eastern New York, Eastern Pennsylvania, Virginia and the New England states.

Having spent 15 years in the tile industry, Mahoney joins Alpha Professional Tools with a wealth of knowledge and experience in his field. He started his journey as an apprentice, eventually owning and operating his own company. He has mastered all aspects of the job along the way -- from product knowledge, to installation, to customer service and sales. His flawless reputation with customers, combined with his passion for the industry, has led Mahoney to great success, which he is excited to continue with Alpha Professional Tools.

Mahoney is happily married to his beautiful wife Rachel and loves spending time as a #girldad with his daughter Harper, and has another daughter on the way.