Braxton-Bragg Hires New Inside Sales Representative with Customer Service Background

KNOXVILLE—Seeking to upgrade their customers’ overall experience, Braxton-Bragg has hired a bilingual inside sales associate with an extensive customer service and sales background. Kevin Smith comes to Braxton-Bragg from Bootlegger Harley Davidson motorcycles where he was consistently at the top of the sales charts.

Smith has broken many long-standing sales records throughout his career. He brings team-building experience as well as a passion for learning about his product. Bilingual in English and Spanish, Kevin brings a higher level of service to customers.

“We are happy to have Kevin on our team,” said Rick Stimac, Braxton-Bragg CEO. “We can’t wait to see him do for Braxton-Bragg and our customers what he has done elsewhere.”