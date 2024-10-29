Sika, global pioneer of specialty chemicals for construction and industry, will showcase its comprehensive grout solutions at Total Solutions Plus 2024 in Boston Marriott Copley Place next week. Visitors to Booth 518 will be able to see firsthand how the SikaTile® solutions are designed to eliminate unwanted jobsite callbacks.

Receiving great attention will be SikaTile®-815 Secure Grout. The high-performance, fast-setting, dustless grout that delivers hard, durable joints and is formulated for strength and simplicity. The color-consistent, efflorescence-free grout is ideal for interior and exterior residential and commercial installations. SikaTile®-815 Secure Grout is suitable for dimensional stone, slate, granite, stone agglomerates and most types of ceramic, ceramic mosaic, quarry, brick paver, porcelain, glass and clay tile installations.

SikaTile® Ultima Grout is a professional-grade, ready-to-use grout designed for commercial and residential installation of porcelain, ceramic and natural-stone tiles, glass tile, gauged porcelain tile panels and slabs (GPTP/S), luxury vinyl tile (LVT) and luxury vinyl plank (LVP). It is used to grout interior and exterior applications, as well as intermittent wet conditions such as bathtub, surrounds, shower walls and shower floors. It is formulated with colored quartz technology to ensure color consistency, excellent stain resistance, ease of cleanability and improved workability. In addition, the grout will not effloresce and does not require sealing. Both new grouts are approved for joints ranging from 1⁄16" to 1⁄2" (1.5 to 13 mm) in width, eliminating the need for multiple grout products.

To learn more about SikaTile® products, please visit www.sikatile.com.