The grout solutions will accompany the rest of the SikaTile® product line that will be on display at the 13th Total Solutions Plus Conference during the Table Top Exhibits segment October 23rd. The Sika team will stress to Booth 413 visitors the importance of high-quality grout materials in upholding the appearance of tile and stone installation.

Ceramic Tile Distributors Association, the National Tile Contractors Association, the Tile Council of North America and Tile Contractors Association of America conceived the Total Solutions Plus to bring together tiling experts from around the nation. The three-day event assembles hundreds of the industry’s finest to attend motivational seminars, stay up to date on industry trends through a variety of educational sessions, and network during copious meals and activities.

“Appearance is a key concern for end customers, and, as the only visible component of a tile-setting solution, the quality of a grout solution can either uphold or upset the installation’s appearance,” noted Sika Director of Sales Todd Boos. “Our customers understand that our grout solutions provide the colors their clients want and the longevity that tile and stone installations demand. Total Solutions Plus is always a great opportunity for us to connect with our customers and meet new partners who have heard about the high level of support Sika offers.”

For complete product information, please visit www.sikatile.com.