We Are Family, a Ukrainian ceramic tile industry philanthropy whose purpose is to assist tile industry members and their families rebuild their homes after being destroyed by the war, addressed the attendees at Total Solutions Plus (TPS), which was held in Indian Wells, CA, last month. Unfortunately at that time, they didn’t have a good way for attendees to make a donation. Now you can. If you are interested in making a donation, please click on the link: https://wearefamily.com.ua/en/