LAS VEGAS, NV – Sika, a global pioneer of specialty chemicals for construction and industry, will showcase its comprehensive grout solutions at TISE 2024 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV, next week. Visitors to Booth #5659 will be able to see firsthand how the SikaTile® solutions are designed to eliminate unwanted jobsite callbacks.

Receiving great attention will be SikaTile-815 Secure Grout. The high-performance, fast-setting, dustless grout that delivers hard durable joints and is formulated for strength and simplicity. The color-consistent efflorescence-free grout is ideal for interior and exterior residential and commercial installations. SikaTile-815 Secure Grout is suitable for dimensional stone, slate, granite, stone agglomerates and most types of ceramic, ceramic mosaic, quarry, brick paver, porcelain, glass and clay tile installations.

SikaTile Ultima Grout is a professional-grade, ready-to-use grout designed for commercial and residential installation of porcelain, ceramic and natural-stone tiles, glass tile, gauged porcelain tile panels and slabs (GPTP/S), luxury vinyl tile (LVT) and luxury vinyl plank (LVP). It is used to grout interior and exterior applications, as well as intermittent wet conditions such as bathtub, surrounds, shower walls and shower floors. It is formulated with colored quartz technology to ensure color consistency, excellent stain resistance, ease of cleanability and improved workability. In addition, the grout will not effloresce and does not require sealing. Both new grouts are approved for joints ranging from 1⁄ 16 " to 1⁄ 2 " (1.5 to 13 mm) in width, eliminating the need for multiple grout products.

According to Sika Director of Tile Setting Todd Boos, SikaTile-815 Secure Grout and SikaTile Ultima Grout fill a substantial need for customers who demand optimal color consistency, workability and durability in their grouts. “We are excited to present these two high-performance products at TISE 2024,” said Boos. “The SikaTile team is looking forward to providing visitors to the booth a glimpse of how our improved-engineered grout solutions will lend to more successful project completions for our customers while delivering results that exceed expectations for their customers.”

To learn more about SikaTile® products, please visit www.sikatile.com.