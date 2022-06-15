BETHANY, CT -- LATICRETE, a leading manufacturer of globally proven construction solutions for the building industry, has launched TRI-LITE™ Rapid, a high-performance rapid adhesive mortar that meets ANSI A118.15 and contains no respirable crystalline silica levels that exceed the OSHA action level*. TRI-LITE Rapid is the ideal solution for large and heavy tile, thin-bed and wall installations that require premium performance and rapid-setting.

“TRI-LITE Rapid was inspired by ProjectSafety™, a company-wide initiative focused on providing safer products and educational resources to the construction industry,” said Jonathan Scott, Laticrete senior product manager. “As we continue to make this conscious effort towards innovating new solutions that improve the safety of our workforce and improve the environment, TRI-LITE Rapid’s lightweight, silica-free formula coupled with its ANSI A118.15 performance provides installers with the ultimate alternative to a traditional mortar – even for the most challenging installations.”

Thanks to its ability to bond to most suitable substrates, TRI-LITE Rapid is extremely versatile, is ready for grouting in as little as three to four hours and features superior non-sag performance on walls. Its non-sanded lightweight formula and smooth, creamy consistency allow for a 27.5-pound (12.47 kg) bag to provide the same coverage as a traditional 50-pound (22.68 kg) bag of mortar, making it easier to trowel while minimizing upper body fatigue and improving workability for the installer.

*OSHA action level set forth in OSHA's Respirable Crystalline Silica (RCS) standard for construction, 29 CFR 1926.1153, as certified by an independent laboratory to be below the OSHA action level for respirable crystalline silica