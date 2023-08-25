BETHANY, CT -- Laticrete, a leading manufacturer of globally proven construction solutions for the building industry, has introduced 254 PLATINUMTM Plus, a high-performance, lightweight thin-set adhesive mortar that builds on the strengths of the original 254 PLATINUM. This new formula features a lighter, creamier consistency for greater workability and an impressive 60-minute open time to allow greater flexibility for installers on the job site. Additionally, a 25lb (11.3kg) bag of 254 PLATINUM™ Plus offers the same coverage as a standard 50lb (22.6kg) bag of adhesive mortar.

“We understand that whether you're a professional contractor, architect or a DIY enthusiast, productivity and performance are paramount. 254 PLATINUM Plus not only delivers on both fronts, but its smooth, creamy consistency and lightweight formula ensures it's easy to work with,” said Jonathan Scott, Laticrete senior product manager.

The new formula exceeds ANSI A118.15 requirements, the industry’s highest performance standard for cement-based adhesive mortars, making it ideal for any interior, exterior or submerged installations in commercial and residential projects. 254 PLATINUM Plus is UL Greenguard-certified for low volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and formulated without silica sand to ensure safer and healthier environments for contractors and end-users.

For greater peace of mind, the formula incorporates Microban® antimicrobial product protection to help prevent odor- and stain-causing bacteria and is backed by the Laticrete best-in-class lifetime system warranty.

For more information, visit laticrete.com/254-platinum-plus.