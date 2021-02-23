Bethany, Conn. -- LATICRETE, a leading manufacturer of globally proven construction solutions for the building industry, has launched Glass Tile Adhesive Lite, a premium adhesive mortar for glass tile and mosaic tile including submerged applications. With its superior lightweight formula, higher bond strength, long open time and non-sag performance, Glass Tile Adhesive Lite is easier to transport and easier to handle on the jobsite. In addition, the formula contains no respirable crystalline silica levels that exceed the OSHA action level*.

“Equally important to its enhanced lightweight and performance features, Glass Tile Adhesive Lite was designed to make any glass tile project successful,” said Jonathan Scott, LATICRETE Senior Product Manager. “Glass Tile Adhesive Lite provides a bright white color that doesn't affect the design of clear/translucent tiles, giving artists and installers a clean canvas to work with. It has a longer open time to improve productivity and is easier to handle on the jobsite thanks to its lightweight and smooth, non-sanded, easy-trowel formula.”

Enhanced with superior adhesion for all types of glass tile applications indoor and outdoor, including pools, spas, showers and more, Glass Tile Adhesive Lite meets ANSI A118.15 requirements, the highest standard for polymer-modified adhesives.

Offering mosaic artists, architects and glass tile designers freedom to tailor the product to their vision, Glass Tile Adhesive Lite is tintable and can be mixed with PERMACOLOR® Select color packs for a completely customizable design solution. Glass Tile Adhesive Lite comes in a 12.5-pound (5.67 kg) plastic bag, offering the same coverage while half the weight of a traditional adhesive mortar.

For more information, visit laticrete.com.