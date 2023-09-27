Laticrete, a leading manufacturer of globally proven construction solutions for the building industry, has introduced 254 PLATINUMTM Plus, a high-performance, lightweight thin-set adhesive mortar that builds on the strengths of the original 254 PLATINUM. This new formula features a lighter, creamier consistency for greater workability and an impressive 60-minute open time to allow greater flexibility for installers on the job site. Additionally, a 25lb (11.3kg) bag of 254 PLATINUM™ Plus offers the same coverage as a standard 50lb (22.6kg) bag of adhesive mortar.

The new formula exceeds ANSI A118.15 requirements, the industry’s highest performance standard for cement-based adhesive mortars, making it ideal for any interior, exterior or submerged installations in commercial and residential projects. 254 PLATINUM Plus is UL Greenguard-certified for low volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and formulated without silica sand to ensure safer and healthier environments for contractors and end-users.

For greater peace of mind, the formula incorporates Microban® antimicrobial product protection to help prevent odor- and stain-causing bacteria and is backed by the Laticrete best-in-class lifetime system warranty.

For more information, visit laticrete.com/254-platinum-plus.