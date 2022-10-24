BETHANY, CT -- Installers and DIY homeowners looking to save time grouting and sealing their installation projects, while also protecting against stain- and odor-causing bacteria, have a new one-step alternative with STONETECH® GroutUp™ Additive by Laticrete, a leading manufacturer of globally proven construction solutions for the building industry. STONETECH GroutUp Additive simply replaces the water content required in mixing and preparing a grout for installation.

“With STONETECH GroutUp Additive, customers are not only able to save money and time spent from post sealing, they no longer have to deal with the additional care and maintenance typically required to help extend the life of their grout installations,” said Diane Phelan, Laticrete Product Manager. “Knowing that your grout will endure time, wear-and-tear and stay inherently cleaner without compromising the project’s aesthetic has been a longtime challenge confronted by installers and homeowners.”

When not properly treated and maintained, cement-based grout can stain, become dirty with everyday usage and be prone to high-reproducing, odor-causing bacteria, mold and mildew – all of which can lead to product degradation. To help mitigate this problem, STONETECH GroutUp Additive was engineered with fluoro-sealer and Microban® antimicrobial technology to prevent the growth of this bacteria by up to 99%, as well as repel water- and oil-based stains.

Additionally, STONETECH GroutUp Additive helps maintain the grout’s color consistency and is water-based, which both reduces environmental pollutants and solvents.

For more information, visit laticrete.com/tile-and-stone-care-and-maintenance.