CHATTANOOGA, TN -- StoneLoads, the natural stone online marketplace, has partnered with Loadsmart, a freight technology company, to offer instant freight quotes on natural stone purchases from coast to coast. Now, StoneLoads customers can purchase full loads of natural stone online and receive instant flatbed freight quotes as part of their transaction experience.

“Since we launched StoneLoads in May 2022, the most frequent question we’ve been asked is when we’re going to offer a freight solution,” said StoneLoads CEO, Patrick Wells. “I’m happy to say that the day has finally come thanks to this partnership with Loadsmart. Across the country, StoneLoads customers can shop full truckloads of natural stone and book freight to ship their purchases all in the same checkout process. It’s a one-of-a-kind service in the natural stone industry that resolves a widespread logistical pain point.”

StoneLoads is a digital marketplace enabling quarries and natural stone fabricators across the U.S. to list truckloads of products for landscape supply yards and other distributors to shop. Now, when a purchaser is working through StoneLoads’ online checkout process, they can receive an instant quote and book freight brokered by Loadsmart’s extensive network of trucking partners across the country.

“This partnership with StoneLoads is a perfect application for Loadsmart technology, providing StoneLoads buyers with a one-stop purchasing journey,” said Giovanni Batistella, Loadsmart vice president of product. “We are excited to work together to bring the shipping experience that modern customers have come to expect to the natural stone industry.”

Launched in May 2022, StoneLoads is the natural stone industry’s only online marketplace boasting a coast-to-coast footprint. With full truckloads of products currently available in more than 20 states, distributors shopping from anywhere in the lower 48 states can have orders shipped directly to them.

"As a quarrier, StoneLoads is a great way to put your product in front of buyers all across the country,” said Greg Osterhout, owner of Northern Stone Supply in Oakley, ID, and TexaStone Quarries in Garden City, TX. “With the ability to purchase stone, and now book trucks all within a couple clicks, this will help quarries and suppliers of all sizes quickly grow and gain exposure. By making it easier to buy natural stone, StoneLoads is a lift for our industry. "

To learn more about StoneLoads and sign up for a free account, visit StoneLoads.com