BOSTON, MA -- Sika, global pioneer of specialty chemicals for construction and industry, will showcase its comprehensive grout solutions at Total Solutions Plus 2024 in Boston Marriott Copley Place next week. Visitors to Booth 518 will be able to see firsthand how the SikaTile® solutions are designed to eliminate unwanted jobsite callbacks.

Receiving great attention will be SikaTile®-815 Secure Grout. The high-performance, fast-setting, dustless grout that delivers hard, durable joints and is formulated for strength and simplicity. The color-consistent, efflorescence-free grout is ideal for interior and exterior residential and commercial installations. SikaTile®-815 Secure Grout is suitable for dimensional stone, slate, granite, stone agglomerates and most types of ceramic, ceramic mosaic, quarry, brick paver, porcelain, glass and clay tile installations.

SikaTile® Ultima Grout is a professional-grade, ready-to-use grout designed for commercial and residential installation of porcelain, ceramic and natural-stone tiles, glass tile, gauged porcelain tile panels and slabs (GPTP/S), luxury vinyl tile (LVT) and luxury vinyl plank (LVP). It is used to grout interior and exterior applications, as well as intermittent wet conditions such as bathtub, surrounds, shower walls and shower floors. It is formulated with colored quartz technology to ensure color consistency, excellent stain resistance, ease of cleanability and improved workability. In addition, the grout will not effloresce and does not require sealing. Both new grouts are approved for joints ranging from 1⁄16" to 1⁄2" (1.5 to 13 mm) in width, eliminating the need for multiple grout products.

According to Sika Senior Product Manager Tom Carroll, Total Solutions Plus offers a relaxed environment where conference attendees can discover the benefits SikaTile grout solutions present. “We always look forward to this show to meet with the industry’s brightest and round out their conference experience by presenting solutions designed to add value to their businesses,” Carroll stated. “The topics covered at the conference’s meetings have a direct impact on how industry players position their businesses in 2025, and we look forward to showing them how our grout solutions can help them navigate toward success and also giving a sneak peek at new SikaTile solutions to come in the following months.”

To learn more about SikaTile® products, please visit www.sikatile.com.