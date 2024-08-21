JACKSON, MS – Total Solution Plus (TSP) 2024 is expected to bring together more than 650 contractors, installers, distributors, architects and dealers in the ceramic tile industry. The event, organized by the Ceramic Tile Distributors Association (CTDA), Tile Council of North America (TCNA), the National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA) and the Tile Contractors’ Association of America (TCAA), will provide a platform for attendees to network and learn from the brightest in the industry. Those interest in attending TSP 2024, scheduled for Sunday, October 27th to Tuesday, October 29th at the Boston Marriott Copley Place, can register here.



