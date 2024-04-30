GLEN ELLYN, IL – Total Solutions Plus (TSP) 2024 is set from Sunday, October 27th to Tuesday, October 29th at the Boston Marriott Copley Place located in Boston, MA. The event, which is organized by the Ceramic Tile Distributors Association (CTDA), Tile Council of North America (TCNA), the National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA) and the Tile Contractors Association of America (TCAA), is expected to draw more than 650 contractors, installers, distributors, architects and dealers in the ceramic tile industry together to network and learn from the brightest in the industry. To register and learn more, visit: https://ctdahome.site-ym.com/events/register.aspx?id=1851983&itemid=a33d2f94-4f33-461c-88cc-79acc9571da4.