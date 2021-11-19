JACKSONVILLE, FL -- Nyle Wadford, president of Neuse Tile Service in Youngsville, N.C., was awarded the prestigious NTCA Ring of Honor during the Total Solutions Plus conference in Jacksonville, Fla.

Wadford has a long history of industry service and involvement that includes serving as President of NTCA from 2010 to 2012. He was named NTCA Tile Person of the Year in 2012 and is the current Vice Chairman of the NTCA Technical Committee. He also represents the NTCA on the TCNA Handbook and ANSI A 108 Sub-Committees. Wadford has been a member of the NTCA Executive Committee as an officer and then an adviser for more than 15 years. The Executive Committee works closely with staff to ensure NTCA goals and objectives are being established and met.

In 2011, Wadford played an integral role in bringing the NTCA and the Tile Contractors Association of America (TCAA) together to mutually promote qualified labor and company recognition programs. These efforts led to the inclusion of qualified labor language into industry standards and national specifications.

Neuse Tile Service is a NTCA Five-Star Contractor company that has been in business for almost 60 years. Wadford and his sister Paige Smith work closely together to continue the traditions established by their father Al many years ago. Smith has also been active in the NTCA on committees as well as serving a four year term as a Regional Director.

Wadford himself serves the industry in yet another way, as a Recognized Tile Consultant. In addition, he hosts a regular radio show in his community on tile installation and problem solving; using his experience in standards and methods to promote our industry to consumers in his market. This has earned him respect from his suppliers and customers.

In his last President’s Letter, printed in TileLetter in December 2012, Wadford looked back over his term as president and noted, “I have had the unique opportunity to listen and learn from others, all the while enjoying the exchange of ideas they presented. I got to see how these ideas took shape into tangible productions, embraced by passionate people taking them far beyond what I, and many I have spoken to recently, thought possible. I have great belief in the power of knowledge and the evident fact that acquired knowledge shared, multiplies that power. This, coupled with the drive that many I have had the great fortune to work with possess, has yielded a strong association of which that all of the membership should be proud… It is my hope, that in some small way, during my tenure we have been able to disseminate knowledge to our members and through them, to our industry as a whole.”

The decision of the NTCA to award Wadford with the Ring of Honor sounds a resounding “yes” to his presidential contribution and the many ways he continues to serve today.