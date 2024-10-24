JACKSON, MS -- The National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA) is proud to announce that Jim Olson, NTCA assistant executive director, has been awarded the distinguished NTCA Ring of Honor. This prestigious award is presented to individuals who have demonstrated exceptional dedication, leadership and commitment to both the tile industry and the NTCA. Jim Olson exemplifies these qualities and has made a profound impact throughout his career.

The NTCA Ring of Honor is reserved for those who have devoted their careers to the advancement and success of the tile industry. Jim Olson’s journey began in 1983 at Tile Factory Outlet in sales and branch management. His passion and dedication led him to roles at Rubble Tile, Ceramic Tile International, Tile Shop, MN Tile and Cole Wholesale Flooring, where he helped establish and manage a tile division.

A pivotal moment in Olson’s career came when he worked with the NTCA Executive Director Bart Bettiga at MN Tile. This professional partnership ultimately led to Olson joining the NTCA in 2008 as the assistant executive director. Moving from Minnesota to Mississippi was a significant decision for Jim and his wife, Mary, but one that opened doors to countless opportunities and adventures.

Since joining the NTCA, Olson has worn many hats, leading membership initiatives, overseeing the technical committee, spearheading the training department and contributing to nearly every aspect of NTCA’s operations. His tireless work over the last 16 years has helped shape the association and expand its influence, and his passion for people has been at the heart of everything he does. Through his work, Jim has met and influenced hundreds of friends, colleagues and industry leaders, always bringing a personal touch to his professional endeavors.

“Through his work, Jim has met and influenced hundreds of friends, colleagues and industry leaders, always bringing a personal touch to his professional endeavors,” said Bart Bettiga, executive director of NTCA. “The NTCA Ring of Honor is a fitting tribute to Jim Olson’s career-long dedication to the tile industry, and we are proud to celebrate his many contributions.”

Jim will be presented the award at Total Solutions Plus in Boston next Monday, October 28th, at the Awards Luncheon.