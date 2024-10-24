Listen to the full podcast here: Your browser does not support the audio element.

In order to network and learn from each other, Total Solutions Plus brings together leaders in the tile industry for its annual conference. This year’s event will take place October 27th through the 29th in Boston, MA.

Bart Bettiga, the executive director of the National Tile Contractors Association, discussed on a recent podcast the feature keynote speakers, the panels that would take place as well as the popular tabletop networking event.

Total Solutions Plus is a place where a contractor, a distributor, really get a chance to interact with each other,” said Bettiga. “They both get to talk to their suppliers, the manufacturers as well. It’s a real intimate setting and because it’s six or 7,000 people and not 30,000 at a trade show, there’s usually a real opportunity for some engagement and interaction.”

One of the keynote speakers at the event is Dr. Jennifer Golbeck, an expert in artificial intelligence. Her presentation, Building Trust Between Humans and AI to Supercharge Your Business, will focus on how business in the tile industry can effectively utilize AI technologies.

“One of the things we’re hearing from so many people is, what do I do with AI?” said Bettiga. “How do I use AI in my tile or my stone business? And this is one of the foremost experts in AI that is going to be speaking about, how do you utilize this new technology in your business. How do you know what are the risks, what are the challenges, what are the pitfalls? But, more importantly, how do you utilize this new technology in your business? So I think that’s really cool.”