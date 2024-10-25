Porcelanosa Kitchens presents the latest new innovation in the SmartKitchen range–a concept all set to revolutionize current notions of a kitchen.

Kitchens are in a constant state of evolution. Nothing is static and every single day new efforts are made to improve techniques, to amaze diners with new ideas and to boost the performance of the products and materials that are used. Countertops are a key area of kitchens, where dishes are dreamt up and prepared and finishing touches are added to them. It is also one of their main interconnecting points.

It is in this area of the kitchen–the countertop–that SmartKitchen presents its latest breakthrough: a new solution that is here to stay, facilitating many aspects of day-to-day life.

SmartKitchen’s totally invisible new induction system, equipped with dual technology, is fitted on the underside of the countertop. This ensures a bigger obstacle-free workspace, with just a small embedded touch-sensitive screen to control the different electronic features.

Thanks to an integrated dual system, the countertop can be used as a cooking plate or to power small kitchen appliances wirelessly through proximity with the countertop. The advantages of electrical appliances with induction technology include their easier use, with no awkward leads; the big increase in their useful life, with no dependence on batteries; and the environmental benefits of doing away with these components.

In addition to the hygiene benefits of an easy-to-clean single seamless surface, SmartKitchen cooktops also boost the visual appeal of kitchens, providing more workspace and the assurance of cutting-edge technology.

The future is our present, SmartKitchen.

For more information, please visit https://www.gama-decor.com/en/GAMADECOR.