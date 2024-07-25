The San Marco collection interprets the beauty of Byzantine mosaics, the opulent detailing of gilded accents, the timeless allure of ancient geometric designs, the delicate intricacies of Venetian lace, the classic elegance of marble terrazzo and the ornamental charm of decorative stucco. Inspired by the design created for the Sala Dorata in the Libreria Marciana in 1815, the geometric pattern of diamond shapes in Carlo become an expanse of noble proportions.

Carlo, a hand-cut and waterjet mosaic, is available in honed Bianco Antico, Orpheus Black, polished Aurum, Blue Macauba, Chinese Purple, Verde Luna, Rojo Alicante and Chartreuse.

For more on the San Marco collection visit www.newravenna.com.