Lorenzo is a magnified kaleidoscope of lace, the intricate, radial bobbin stitches that were popularized during the 16th century, when the first lace workshop opened on Burano. The “stitch in air” is now grounded in marble.

The San Marco collection from New Ravenna interprets the beauty of Byzantine mosaics, the opulent detailing of gilded accents, the timeless allure of ancient geometric designs, the delicate intricacies of Venetian lace, the classic elegance of marble terrazzo and the ornamental charm of decorative stucco.

Lorenzo, a waterjet cut mosaic, is available in Calacatta Monet, Dahlia, Chinese Purple and honed Basalto Orvieto.

For more on the San Marco collection visit www.newravenna.com.