New Ravenna, America’s premier designer and manufacturer of mosaics for residential and commercial installations, is pleased to introduce the Ville Lumière collection, designed by Caroline Beaupère. Ville Lumière captures the light of Paris with the South gothic rose window of Notre Dame de Paris Cathedral and the Art Nouveau stained glass cupola of the Printemps department store. Tour Eiffel is interpreted in mosaic with the wrought-iron lattice structure viewed from below. Heraldic fleurs-de-lys grace the Ile Saint-Louis pattern, accented in 24k gold.

The mosaics are handcrafted by the artisans at New Ravenna. The glass mosaics are suitable for vertical, interior installations. New Ravenna mosaics are available at showrooms throughout the United States, Canada and Europe.

For more information visit: www.newravenna.com