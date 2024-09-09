This collection offers a modern and sophisticated aesthetic, while guaranteeing durability and resistance. Available in a wide variety of formats and sizes, Geo allows you to create unique patterns on floors and walls. From mosaics to large slabs, Geo adapts to different styles and spaces. Designed to withstand stresses and temperature changes without cracking, its solid structure and ability to resist mechanical loads make it a durable option for floors and walls. Geo is easy to clean and does not absorb stains, making it ideal for high traffic areas or spaces where frequent cleaning is required. Geo is resistant to common household chemicals, making it a safe choice for kitchens and bathrooms. With a low water absorption, it's suitable for wet areas, too.

