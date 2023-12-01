Figure from Porcelanosa offers mosaic designs with neutral tones and a matte finish that allow the natural texture of the stone to shine. Figure can be installed as residential flooring or wall tiles or in high-traffic commercial spaces. The geometric figures and motifs found in the Figure Collection create dynamic mosaics with different shapes, including shells, Shell Dark and Shell Light, and spirals, Spiral Dark and Spiral Light.
Figure by Porcelanosa Offers Neutral Tones and Matte Finish