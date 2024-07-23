INGOMAR, PA -- The International Surface Fabricators Association (ISFA) is excited to announce an upcoming training session focused on the fabrication of porcelain for countertops and other applications, including vertical cladding and more. This hands-on session will be held September 26 to 27, 2024, at Alpha Granite & Tile’s state-of-the-art facility in Austin, Texas.

Porcelain countertops are rapidly gaining popularity in both residential and commercial settings due to their durability, versatility and aesthetic appeal. As demand for these surfaces grows, the need for skilled fabricators who can expertly handle porcelain has never been greater. This training session will equip participants with the knowledge and practical skills necessary to excel in this expanding market.

The training covers:

Comprehensive Curriculum: Participants will learn about the properties and benefits of porcelain slabs, including a lesson on material handling and slab inspection.

Hands-On Fabrication Techniques: Under the guidance of expert trainers, attendees will engage in practical exercises that cover all facets of the porcelain fabrication process, including cutting techniques (feed rate, blade recommendations, tension release cuts), sink cutouts, miters, overhangs, seaming, polishing and finishing, installation, and chip and scratch repair techniques.

Advanced Tools and Equipment: The session will provide training on the latest tools and technologies used in slab fabrication, ensuring that participants are up to date with industry standards.

Safety and Best Practices: Emphasis will be placed on safety protocols and best practices to ensure a secure and efficient fabrication process.

Certification: Upon completing the training, participants will receive a certificate of completion from ISFA, which is recognized throughout the industry.

“Fabricators founded ISFA to provide educational and growth opportunities for professionals within the surface industry,” said Marissa Bankert, executive director of ISFA. “More than 25 years later, ISFA remains dedicated to delivering the tools and resources fabricators need to keep up with current trends and material innovations across the industry. In this challenging labor market, our training programs are a great way to train new hires, get familiarized with new materials and gain valuable insights that lead to safe and successful operations.”

Sponsored by BB Industries, Daltile and Integra Adhesives, this training session is ideal for both novice and experienced fabricators looking to enhance their skills and stay competitive in the market. Early registration is recommended as space is limited. Registration fees cover coursework and all meals listed on the agenda. To register or for more information, visit www.ISFAnow.org/porcelain-fabrication-training.

Aside from Porcelain Fabrication Training, ISFA offers Solid Surface Fabrication Training throughout the year. The next Solid Surface Training will be held October 22nd to 23rd in Boston. In addition, ISFA offers a Solid Surface Training option conducted onsite at the registrant’s shop. This is ideal for fabrication shops, facility management and maintenance companies, and other technical trade businesses with several staff members who need training and would benefit from having it in their own space. Onsite training includes the same fabrication coursework as the regularly scheduled events. For more information about onsite training, contact Trainer@ISFAnow.org. For more information about the International Surface Fabricators Association and all its training programs, visit www.ISFAnow.org.