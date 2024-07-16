INGOMAR, PA -- The International Surface Fabricators Association (ISFA) shared its upcoming events schedule. It has a Fabricator Forum coming up on August 14, 2024, in Houston, TX, and another from September 11th to 12th in St. Louis, MO.

The August Fabricator Forum in Houston, sponsored by Cosentino, is a unique one-day event hosted at a Cosentino Center that includes technical and educational sessions, a facility tour and networking opportunities. Attendees will learn repair techniques for sintered materials, see vertical cladding demonstrations and hear about the latest innovations of Cosentino’s popular materials, Dekton and Silestone.

BB Industries and Vicostone will sponsor the two-day event in St. Louis, which includes presentations and discussions about:

Silica Safety

Staffing and Employee Management Strategies

Fleet Management

Marketing Strategies

Quartz Cleaning and Care Techniques

On the second day in St. Louis, ISFA will take the show on the road for a fabricator shop tour of Custom Marble in nearby Millstadt, IL. Since 1978, Custom Marble has been working with the most trusted kitchen and bath dealers throughout the St. Louis metropolitan area, offering a wide range of services and materials to meet the growing needs of their customers. Attendees will tour the shop to see what makes Custom Marble so successful. The tour will also include an OSHA presentation, “Know Your OSHA Rights,” designed to inform fabricators about common compliance issues and understand how they can mitigate risk in their shops.

“ISFA is looking forward to bringing these popular events to fabricators in the Houston and St. Louis areas,” said Marissa Bankert, executive director of ISFA. “Fabricator Forums are designed to be well-rounded opportunities that provide attendees with the resources they need to overcome challenges and grow their businesses, and the programming reflects the needs of today’s fabricators.”

ISFA Fabricator Forums are open to all fabricators, including nonmembers. Visit www.ISFAnow.org/fabricator-forums for more details and to register. Space is limited, so those interested in attending are encouraged to reserve their spot as soon as possible.