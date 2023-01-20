INGOMAR, PA -- The International Surface Fabricators Association (ISFA) released its 2023 Solid Surface Fabrication Training schedule with dates in March, June and August. The ISFA Certified Professional Solid Surface Fabrication Training program is the gold standard course for fabricating solid surface. It is recognized by leading manufacturers and their network of certified fabricator partners.

Sponsored by Aristech Surfaces these hands-on two-day sessions provide attendees with the skills and knowledge in all facets of the fabrication process, including layout, templating, seaming, support, sanding, edges, cutouts, backsplashes, thermoforming, finishing and installation. Participants will complete a vanity application that includes an integral bowl sink, built-up edge profile, edge inlay, and examples of coved and set-on style backsplashes.

Registration for the following sessions is now open:

March 28-29, 2023, in San Antonio, TX

June 6-7, 2023, in Lakewood, WA

August 8-9, 2023, in San Antonio, TX

In addition to these scheduled training dates, ISFA offers a training option that is conducted onsite at the registrant’s shop. This is ideal for fabrication shops, facility management and maintenance companies, as well as other technical trade businesses with several staff members who need training and would benefit from having it in their own space. Onsite training includes the same fabrication coursework, and it is led by Aaron Davis, who ships training materials directly to the location. Registration fees for onsite training vary based on the number of attendees. For more information about onsite training, contact Trainer@ISFAnow.org.

Active participants who complete the training course’s project with a satisfactory result will receive a certificate recognizing that they are an ISFA Certified Professional. After the course is completed, students have exclusive access to the ISFA Member Exclusive Portal where they can access:

Fabrication training materials and guidelines

Technical bulletins

Material specifications

ISFA standards for solid surface fabrication

All ISFA events, programming and member benefits

In addition to solid surface fabrication training, ISFA has developed fabrication training for mineral surfaces, which includes sintered, ultra-compact and porcelain materials. Sponsored by BB Industries and Crossville, the next training session for mineral surfaces is February 21 to 23, 2023, in Knoxville, TN.

For more information about the ISFA and all its training programs, visit www.ISFAnow.org.