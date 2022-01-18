SKOKIE, IL -- NAPCO, Ltd. (North American Polymer Company), a national producer of refinishing products and a bathtub and kitchen refinishing training company, announces the 2022 class schedule for its professional, three-day Kitchen and Bath Refinishing Training Class, as well as the Kitchen-Only Refinishing Training Class. Both classes are taught by an expert in the industry, offering intensive, hands-on refinishing training for bathrooms and kitchens.

NAPCO offers some of the industry’s best training for bathtub, tile, sink, countertop and cabinet refinishing for new entrepreneurs looking to enter refinishing, as well as for painters, contractors or other experienced professionals looking to add refinishing to their business. With the two different class offerings, there is an option for everyone looking to expand their skillset and start their own business.

NAPCO’s Three-Day Training Class

This class is built for new reﬁnishers or entrepreneurs exploring new business opportunities. This all-inclusive training package allows you to get your reﬁnishing business started from the ground up, and includes all equipment, supplies, products, business support and more. Learn how to reﬁnish complete bathrooms, including tubs, sinks, and tile, as well as kitchen countertops and cabinets, while also learning job preparation, refinishing equipment usage and safety, equipment cleaning and care, on-the-job safety and precautions, NAPCO product knowledge and application, bathtub and bathroom refinishing techniques, kitchen countertop and kitchen cabinet refinishing techniques.

The three-day training class will be offered monthly on a Wednesday to Friday schedule and currently still limited to six attendees per session while still taking all necessary COVID-19 precautions. NAPCO’s Three-Day Kitchen and Bath Training Class was completely sold out in 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021 so early registration is recommended.

The 2022 class dates are as follows:

January 12-14

February 9-11

March 16-18

April 13-15

May 11-13

June 8-10

July 13-15

August 10-12

September 14-16

October 19-21

November 9-11

December 14-16

NAPCO’s Kitchen-Only Refinishing Training Class

For experienced bathroom reﬁnishers, painters or other experienced professionals looking to expand their business and service offerings. In this one-day class, attendees learn how to professionally reﬁnish kitchen countertops and cabinets, while learning time-saving techniques and the practical application and use of NAPCO coatings, including the award-winning Kitchen Renew product line.

This class can be tailored to the individual needs and therefore dates are flexible – they are made with professionals and their busy schedule in mind. Call NAPCO to discuss the best class date for training needs.

NAPCO is continuing to take all necessary COVID-19 precautions, including mask requirements for all training classes. Training is held at 7315 Hamlin Avenue in Skokie, IL, just north of Chicago. Lunches are included in the training and NAPCO offers a 100% money-back guarantee. A second trainee can join for a discount and there are group training packages available. Accommodations can also be made for a translator.

To ensure a slot, register by calling (800) 888-1081.