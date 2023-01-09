INGOMAR, PA – The International Surface Fabricators Association (ISFA) welcomes three new members to its board of directors in 2023. Fabricators Mike Henry, ASST, and Mike Schott, Onslow Stoneworks, will serve as directors, while Associate Member Frank Sciarrino, Granite Gold, Inc. and Quote Countertops, will serve as an associate member representative.

Henry has worked for ASST for nearly 25 years in almost every capacity. From fabrication to installation to estimating to business development, Henry knows the industry from firsthand experience. Currently serving as director of estimating, Henry is responsible for demand creation for ASST.

Schott is a founder and the president of Onslow Stoneworks. He is a fourth-generation stoneworker. After his family emigrated from Guardiagrele, Italy, in the late 1800s, they operated a granite quarry on the Palisades Cliffs overlooking New York City. Since opening in 1993, Onslow Stoneworks has provided Eastern North Carolina with custom natural stone, quartz, ultra-compact and solid surface countertops.

Schott has strived to grow Onslow Stoneworks from a two-person shop to one of the largest outfits in Eastern North Carolina — now including three locations. He is passionate about excellent craftsmanship and implementing technological advancements, and he looks forward to transferring operations and ownership to his children — the next generation of Schott stoneworkers.

Frank Sciarrino is a third-generation stone fabricator with more than 20 years of experience in the stone industry. At his family’s fabrication business, Sciarrino climbed the ranks over the years to chief estimator, operations manager, executive vice president and eventually leading the company as president and chief operations officer. Frank’s fabrication business worked with major builders, box store retailers, kitchen and bath dealers, direct-to-consumers and commercial work. Currently, he is the chief operations officer and managing partner of Quote Countertops and president of Granite Gold In-Home Services, the service end of the Granite Gold stone care products company.

“Mike, Mike and Frank are excellent additions to ISFA’s board of directors,” said Nancy Busch, executive director of ISFA. “With strong backgrounds in fabrication and proven track records with successful business growth and development, they are well positioned to lead our association and the membership in 2023.”

Returning to the board in 2023 are the following officers, directors and associate member representatives:

Austin Maxwell, Maxwell Counterts, will serve as president.

Joe Duszka, Carolina Custom Surfaces, will serve as immediate past president.

Laura Grandlienard, Rockin'teriors, will serve as vice president.

Ted Sherritt, FLOFORM Countertops, will serve as treasurer.

Jessica McNaughton, Caragreen, will serve as secretary.

Kimberly Homs, Great in Counters, will serve as director.

Paul “Max” Le Pera, Proprietary Ventures, will serve as director.

Steve Mast, Precision Countertops, will serve as director.

Travis McDermott, McDermott Top Shop, will serve as director.

Eric Tryon, NOW1 LLC, will serve as director.

Rodrigo Velazquez, Indeko, will serve as director.

Jim Callaghan, GranQuartz, will serve as associate member representative.

“We’ve got an amazing team this year,” said Busch. “And all of our board members are keenly aware of the challenges faced by today’s fabricators and other professionals across the industry. Together we’re dedicated to developing resources, programs and events that will enable our members to cultivate key relationships while gaining the tools and insights they need to nurture their businesses.”