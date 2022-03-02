The International Surface Event (TISE): SURFACES | StonExpo/Marmomac | TileExpo will take place as a hybrid event with in-person exhibits and virtual components January 31-Februrary 2, 2023.

The show has served nearly 30 years as an industry marketplace for floorcovering, stone, and tile businesses to come together, seek products and services, build relationships and develop their businesses.

For more information, visit intlsurfaceevent.com.

See Floor Trends coverage of past TISE events—articles, videos, podcasts.