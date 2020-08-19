DALLAS, TX -- The International Surface Event (TISE): SURFACES | StonExpo/Marmomac | TileExpo 2021 has officially been postponed to June 2021. The TISE team has made the proactive decision to reschedule the event from January until June 16 to 18, 2021, with the educational sessions beginning on June 15th. The decision to move the dates of TISE was not reached easily and a host of extraordinary factors were taken into consideration, reports show management.

While the live in-person event is being postponed to June 2021, TISE is dedicated to continuing to provide the critical first-of-the-year product sourcing and purchasing opportunities the industry needs -- a huge value the TISE event has and will continue to always provide.

“While this is a difficult decision to make to postpone the event, we know the importance of the TISE event and the significance it offers in being able to provide resources to the widest breath of the floor covering, stone and tile communities,” said Dana Hicks, TISE show director. “It has been amazing to watch how the industry has gathered in support of each other during this time, and this next step and decision is just one of those measures so the industry can experience the power of the TISE event in-person.”

Watch for updates soon on the TISE team’s plans to deliver a unique, fun, innovative and resourceful virtual programming week to occur during the original TISE dates, the week of January 25, 2021. Visit www.intlsurfaceevent.com to learn more details as they develop.