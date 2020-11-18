ARLINGTON, Va. – Coverings (coverings.com), the largest international tile and stone exhibition and conference in North America, today announced Coverings 2021 will now take place July 7-9, 2021, in the North Hall of the Orange County Convention Center, in Orlando, Fla.

Coverings made the decision to reschedule the event, which was originally planned for April 13-16, 2021, after feedback from the Coverings community included overwhelming, positive sentiment that rescheduling the event would yield the best possible platform for everyone involved and minimize risk to event participants.

“We are excited with the new date for Coverings 2021 as rescheduling reaffirms Coverings’ commitment to produce a safe, in-person event to unite the tile and stone industry,” said Jennifer Hoff, president of Taffy Event Strategies LLC, the event management firm for Coverings. “The show management team and Coverings’ owners are working diligently to have a safe and successful Coverings 2021 event, and we are available to answer questions.”

Coverings, its vendor partners, and the Orange County Convention Center are closely monitoring policy updates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and local government, state, and federal mandates. For more information on Coverings’ safety measures, please visit Coverings’ COVID-19 webpage.

Registration to attend Coverings 2021 and reservations for official Coverings hotels will be open and available at coverings.com in mid-January 2021.

A comprehensive, onsite education program is being planned to further the business goals of Coverings 2021 attendees. Selected educational content and access to exhibitors will be available online for those who prefer to attend virtually.

For additional information and answers to Frequently Asked Questions, please visit coverings.com. Specific questions about Coverings 2021 should be directed to Taffy Event Strategies by emailing info@coverings.com or calling 571-313-5801 (U.S.).