New dates announced for Stone+tec 2021

Good news for the stone industry: a new date has been set for Stone+tec, the keymeeting point for the stone industry in Central Europe that offers a comprehensive range of products and services for all aspects of natural stone used in construction, gravestones, monuments and design. In consultation with the advisory board, NürnbergMesse is announcing that the next International Trade Fair for Natural Stone and Stone Technology will be held at the Exhibition Centre Nuremberg from 12 to 15 May 2021. Plans are now in progress for a successful event next year. The Stone+tec trade fair scheduled for 2020 had to be deferred because of the impact of coronavirus on the global economic situation.

As a result, the two-yearly event will henceforth be held in uneven years. “Even though it was unfortunate that we were unable to hold Stone+tec in 2020, it represents an opportunity for us to make sure it is held in a more stable economic and social environment, from the perspective of the key natural stone regions in particular,”comments Elke Harreiss, directorof Stone+tecat NürnbergMesse. “We are now launching into thepreparations full of optimism,and are looking forward to welcoming you to Nuremberg once again between 12 and 15 May next year.”

Registration opens in September 2020The official registration period for Stone+tec 2021 beginsin September 2020, so potential exhibitors can mark that date in their calendars now. All other details are already available online at: www.stone-tec.com/exhibitors