Chicago, IL - NeoCon, the world’s leading platform and most important event for the commercial interiors industry, is moving dates for the 2021 edition from June 14-16 to October 4-6, 2021. After ongoing discussions with key industry constituencies, as well as careful consideration of CDC forecasts and other reporting, it was determined that the change to fall dates for 2021 would be more favorable for a safe and successful in-person show. Hosted at theMART in Chicago, NeoCon 2021 will reconnect the commercial design community and feature more than 500 leading companies offering new products and solutions for today’s evolving work, hospitality, healthcare, education, residential and public space needs.

Show management will continue to monitor the ever-changing environment and evaluate additional measures, such as adjusting the show hours and length of the event in order to manage attendance flow. More details and NeoCon 2021 registration will be available in the spring. NeoCon plans to resume its June dates for the 2022 edition.